GERING — Evelyn Sharp’s story will be told at the Gering public library on Oct. 27.

Sharp was a Nebraska teenage barnstormer who became a war hero.

Sharp started flying at age 16 in 1935. By age 18 she had her commercial pilot’s license, making her the youngest person in the US with a commercial license. With nearly 3,000 hours in the air, in 1942 she joined the WAFS and the war effort. During World War II she ferried war planes from factories to bases where male pilots could be trained on them.

Humanities Nebraska speaker Diane Bartels will be in Gering Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. to talk about the amazing Evelyn Sharp at the Gering City Council Chambers. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Gering Library and is open to anyone who wants to learn about Evelyn Sharp.

For questions about the event, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.