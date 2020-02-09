Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington announces that applications are due by March 5 for the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Community College STEM Scholarships. Awards are up to $1,000.

These scholarships are open to Wyoming Community College students majoring in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or STEM-related fields. Students must have completed at least 2 courses in STEM to be eligible. For 1st semester students, high school courses taken during your senior year are acceptable. Recipients will be selected based on academic records, personal essays, goals, and recommendation letter. Students must be US citizens to apply.

For questions or more information, please contact Sridhar Budhi by email, Sridhar.Budhi@ewc.wy.edu

Online applications available at: https://survey.uwyo.edu/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=l4K07756L.