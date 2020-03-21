TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has announced that beginning Thursday, March 19, the college closed and is planned to reopen on April 6. Employees will still be available to students during this time and will be working from home.

Please continue to email or call EWC employees if you have questions or need assistance. Daily updates and alerts will still be distributed and posted at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.

Additional Updates:

— The Black and Gold Bash scheduled for April 18 has been postponed to a later date.

— Residence Hall students will be receiving EWC emails from Shannon and Rebekah regarding plans for moving out of the Residence Halls. If you do not receive an email by Friday, March 20, please contact them directly.

— College officials will evaluate prorated refunds of room and board charges on a case-by-case basis based on the individual student’s financial aid package.

— Classes will still resume on Monday, March 23 in an online or otherwise modified format. Students will receive communication from their instructors at their EWC email account or through Canvas.

In a press release, EWC President Lesley Travers said“I am committed to keeping our students and employees safe during this uncertain time and am dedicated to doing all we can to complete the semester.”