TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will be hosting the Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the EWC campus. The 5K Walk/Run will begin at 2 pm. There will be a fun run for kids at 4 p.m. with prizes for all age group winners at 4:30.

The College is sharing a Turkey Trot training program for all who may be interested in preparing for the event and is encouraging folks to form a team and participate in the challenge. Participants will be on teams of your choosing ranging from 1 to 5 team members. The team categories are EWC families/friends and Community families/friends.

Prizes for best team name and average step champions will be awarded in each category.

Training programs can be found at the EWC Fitness Center, Goshen County Chamber and on the EWC website.

Please contact Ellen Creagar, Turkey Trot committee chair at 307.532.8345 if you have questions or would like to enter a team in the fun fall fitness event.