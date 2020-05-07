TORRINGTON — The EWC Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.M. by the release of a produced video of the ceremony. The video will include an address from EWC President Lesley Travers a brief address from Robert Baumgartner, chair of the EWC Board of Trustees and an address to students from EWC Student Senate President Josh Andreason. There will also be a commencement address by Gov. Mark Gordon.

EWC Vice President of Academic Services Heidi Edmunds will confer the degrees and certificates with Travers and each of the graduates’ names, and degree or certificate will be read. The video will also highlight photos from employees and trustees as they send congratulations to all students.

“Graduation is a very important ceremony for all of us,” said Travers. “Because the safety of our students and employees is our number one priority, we chose to create a virtual commencement ceremony video so that we could recognize the accomplishments of our students.”

The Pinning Ceremony will be held by virtual video as well. The video will be release on Saturday, May 9 at 1 pm. This ceremony will include a welcome and address from Travers and brief comments from Baumgartner. The guest speaker is the Senator John Barrasso. Suzey Delger, director of nursing, will provide a director’s address and will recite the nursing pledge. April Clark, nursing faculty, will read the nurse’s prayer and will provide comments to the students. There will be a student address from Raedel Kellogg. The nursing students have submitted videos of a mini home pinning ceremonies with the special people in their lives which are included in the ceremony video.

Delger said about the Pinning Ceremony, “While we would love to have everyone come together for this ceremony we are reminded that as nurses we must do the right thing and keep all involved safe and well. We wish every graduating nurse the very best”.

Both videos will be available on the EWC website, EWC Facebook page, and the link will be emailed to students.