TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The hunter safety class scheduled for Aug. 12-15 at Eastern Wyoming College has been canceled. For those interested in obtaining a hunter education card prior to the fall hunting season, there are two options available: a traditional class offered by Ron Miller, Aug. 23-24, from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with Aug. 25 as the field day; or take an online course and schedule a field day.
Sign up for traditional or online courses can be completed at the Wyoming Game & Fish website: wgfd.wyo.gov. If you need assistance or more information, please contact Donna White at the EWC Community Education office at 307-532-8323.