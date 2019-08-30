TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College will host Master Hypnotist Thomas Bresadola on Friday, Aug. 30.

The meeting will be 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium, 3200 W. C St., Torrington. This event is free and open to the public.

Master hypnotist Thomas Bresadola has the experience, expertise and excellence that you demand in a professional entertainer. Bresadola holds a B.A. in psychology, is a board-certified master hypnotist, certified hypnotherapist, certified neuro linguistic programmer, certified hypnotist and certified sports hypnotist, AA in humanities and a technical degree in television production.

Bresadola has personally developed a unique form of super hypnosis that can keep a subject in a hypnotic trance deeper and longer. He only performs a clean show and always demonstrates the highest respect for all his volunteers, never embarrassing any of the volunteers or the audience members.

For more information about this event, contact Shannon at 307-532-8336.