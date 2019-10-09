TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Eastern Wyoming College Vet Tech Club and program, Goshen Veterinary Clinic will partner with the Waggin Tails Shelter for a vaccination clinic on Oct. 12.
The clinic will be held at 980 E. 11th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations are $15 each. Microchips, nail trims and Torrington city licenses will also be held.
