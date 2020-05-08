TORRINGTON — Easten Wyoming College announced on Wednesday that based on the extension of the public health orders for the State of Wyoming, the campus will remain closed through May 15.

Administrators at the College are currently working on re-opening plans in accordance with the guidance from the State.

The video for the virtual graduation is well underway and will be released on May 8 to celebrate the accomplishment of the graduates. Production on the virtual Pinning Ceremony video is also underway and will recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our nursing graduates. The Pinning Ceremony video will be released on May 9.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education released details earlier this month regarding its distribution of emergency coronavirus assistance to postsecondary students under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) established by the CARES Act.

This assistance is meant as emergency funding for students impacted by the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 epidemic to help cover unforeseen expenses such as food, housing, technology, health care, child care, and course-related materials. EWC students can now apply for CARES Act Emergency Funding through a simple online application available on EWC’s website.

Funding is limited, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Award amounts will be determined by needs identified by the student on the application as well as criteria from student and financial aid records.

Students must be currently enrolled for the Spring 2020 semester, must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file, be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, and otherwise meet all eligibility criteria for federal student financial aid to receive these emergency funds. Students who were enrolled exclusively for online courses prior to March 13, 2020 are not eligible to apply.

Contact EWC’s Financial Aid Office at 307.532.8224 or financialaid@ewc.wy.edu with questions or for more information.