TORRINGTON — Tickets are now available for one of the region’s most popular fundraisers, Sagebrush & Roses. This elegant evening features dinner and dancing and is hosted by the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Goshen County Rendezvous Center in Torrington, Wyoming. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 each and may be purchased online at ewcsagebrushandroses.com, at the EWC Office of Institutional Development, the Goshen County Chamber, area banks, or by calling 307-532-8397.

Tris Munsick and the Innocents will play for this year’s celebration.

Funds raised at Sagebrush & Roses benefit the future of agricultural programs at the College.

For more information about this popular event or to purchase tickets please contact the College at 307-532-8397.