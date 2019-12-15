TORRINGTON — The members of SkillsUSA at Eastern Wyoming College raised over $500 to purchase gifts that were given to The Torrington Learning Center before the holiday break.
The members personally donated over $300 to the project. TLC staff then wrapped and distributed the gifts to their students. “EWC SkillsUSA Strives to be leadership and community service driven, as well as related fields of competition” said Stan Nicolls, EWC Welding Instructor and SkillsUSA sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.