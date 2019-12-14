TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Student Nurse Association held a silent Holiday Wreath auction Dec. 2 through Dec. 6 in Torrington, Wyoming.

This silent auction brought in $500. The students will be using this money to help pay for a NCLEX-RN 3-day review course to help the graduating class be successful on the NCLEX-RN exam.

“We are so appreciative of all the donations and help,” said Suzey Delger, director of nursing. “We will be sharing with a charity in the community that will be determined next semester.”