TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has announced that four new student registration events will be held at the main campus in Torrington on May 29, June 15, July 17 and August 3. Students will sign up for a 30-minute session to meet with their advisor either virtually or in person to register for the Fall 2020 semester.

Students will have the opportunity to take the ACCUPLACER placement exams, if needed. This computer based placement exam is used to ensure placement into the appropriate English, reading and math courses. The temporary ACCUPLACER fee schedule is as follows.

If taken by May 31st – no fee; If taken by June 30, $10. Regular fee of $20 will begin again on July 1.

Financial Aid staff will be available either virtually or in person to assist students with the financial aid process and preparing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students must sign up for the new student registration sessions. To sign up, call Michelle at 307-532-8230 or visit the EWC website at ewc.wy.edu to sign up online.

Registration for the Summer 2020 session is also currently open. A complete schedule is available online at ewc.wy.edu.