TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will honor veterans with a special celebration to be held on Monday, Nov. 11.

The celebration will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium in Torrington.

The program is free and open to the public and will feature guest speaker Joseph R. Phillips, Torrington High School student.

Phillips was born in Hawaii and moved to Torrington when he was in elementary school. He is the son of Jason and Carlena Phillips. He enlisted into the Army guard in April of his junior year and has the rank of E-2. Joseph enjoys drama and choir in school.

The National Anthem will be performed by the EWC Master Chorus. Taps will be played by Aaron Bahmer, EWC Instructional Technologist.

EWC would like to honor all veterans and encourage all veterans and their families to attend this short program.

For more information about this special celebration please contact the EWC Library at 307-532-8375.