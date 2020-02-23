TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will once again host a Job Expo on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Torrington, Wyoming.

The Job Expo will begin at 12 p.m. in the Verl Petsch Jr Activities Center Gymnasium at the College, and will conclude at 4 p.m. Attendees should come prepared with a resume and be prepared for an interview.

Job seekers can preview Job Expo Employers at https://www.collegecentral.com/ewc.wy/. Create an alumni account and sign in. Click on the link at the top of the page to see who’s coming and available jobs. This list is continually updated as employees register, keep checking back.

There is still an opportunity to register your business or company to participate. Please contact Jo Ellen Keigley at 307-532-8288 to register or for more information.