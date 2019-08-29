TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College Student Activities would like to invite the community to attend a block party on Saturday, Sept, 7, in the main campus parking lot located at 3200 West C Street in Torrington.

FoodTrucks will serve from 6-9 p.m. with a live concert from 7-10 p.m. There will be a family fun zone with a bouncy house and more.

Live music will be provided by Third Rail from Cheyenne, Wyoming. The band has two EWC alumni with Casey Jones as lead and Jack Robbins on bass.

This block party is free and open to the public. Alcohol will not be allowed at this event or on the campus.