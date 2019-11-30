TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington will host a Holiday Concert to be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
The afternoon will feature the EWC Master Chorus, Community Band and Choir. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the concert will begin at 2 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Aaron Bahmer, Choral Director, at 307-532-8284.
