TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington will host a Holiday Concert on Dec. 8 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

The afternoon will feature the EWC Master Chorus, Community Band and Choir. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the concert will begin at 2 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact choral director Aaron Bahmer at 307-532-8284.