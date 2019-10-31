TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College will be holding The Lancer Road Show and Financial Aid Night on the Torrington campus in CTEC room 101 on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 –8 p.m.

From 6 – 7 p.m. students and their parents can attend a presentation on understanding college costs, various types of aid to help pay for those costs, and applications needed to ensure students are ready to start college.

From 7 – 8 p.m. EWC Financial Aid staff and an Educational Opportunity Center representative will be available to help you complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA and any other aid applications students may need assistance with.

Pizza and all necessary materials, to complete the FAFSA will be provided. This event is free and open to anyone seeking to get college questions answered.

For more information, please contact the EWC Financial Aid office at 307.532.8224.