TORRINGTON, Wyo. — In a regular monthly board meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Trustee Marilyn Fisher.

The board is now accepting letters of qualifications and interest from individuals to fill the vacant Torrington-Prairie Center Subdistrict 4 Trustee position. The appointee must reside in the Torrington-Prairie Center Subdistrict and shall serve until a successor is elected at the next election in November 2020.

Interested candidates should contact Sally Watson, executive assistant to the Board of Trustees at 307-532-8303 or by email at sally.watson@ewc.wy.edu. The deadline for expressions of interest to Watson is Sept. 5.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees is Sept. 10, at 5:45 p.m.