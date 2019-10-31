TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College has announced that registration is now open for the Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk.
The Turkey Trot will be held on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the EWC Career and Technical Education Center in Torrington. The 5K will begin at 2 pm, Kids Fun Run at 3:30 p.m. and prizes at 4 p.m.. Registration prices are $20 students, $35 non-student/adult, and free for kids participating in the Fun Run.
Registration forms can be turned in to the EWC Information Center or online at ewc.wy.edu.
