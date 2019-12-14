Gering — Legacy of the Plains Museum would like to announce they are extending the hours to view the Yuletide Lights on the Prairie. The museum will be open the following dates:

— Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.,

— Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Refreshments will be served in the museum’s lobby. The gift shop will also be open late.

For this fundraising event, the museum admission is $5 an adult and $3 for youth 6 to 17 for members. Normal membership rates apply for nonmembers. Children under 5 are free.

Voting for the Trees along the Trail will also take place in this family-friendly after hours event. Vote tickets are $1 each. Half of the proceeds will benefit the organization and half will benefit the museum. Voting continues until 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Trees with the top three highest amounts will win a cash prize, sponsored by H&R Block. The tree that wows the board president will receive the president’s award.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.