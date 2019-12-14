Gering — Legacy of the Plains Museum would like to announce they are extending the hours to view the Yuletide Lights on the Prairie. The museum will be open the following dates:
— Sunday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.,
— Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Refreshments will be served in the museum’s lobby. The gift shop will also be open late.
For this fundraising event, the museum admission is $5 an adult and $3 for youth 6 to 17 for members. Normal membership rates apply for nonmembers. Children under 5 are free.
Voting for the Trees along the Trail will also take place in this family-friendly after hours event. Vote tickets are $1 each. Half of the proceeds will benefit the organization and half will benefit the museum. Voting continues until 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. Trees with the top three highest amounts will win a cash prize, sponsored by H&R Block. The tree that wows the board president will receive the president’s award.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.