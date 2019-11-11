Faith Walk raises $3,306.50

GERING - The Faith Lutheran Church Board of Evangelism presented Chris Smith of First Baptist Church with a check in the amount of $3,306.50.
Funds were raised as a result of Faith Lutheran Church’s annual Faith Walk for Community held on Oct. 19 and benefit the Firefighter Ministry, an organization that helps people locally who’s lives have been disrupted by fire.
