Two films from the ‘80s will return to the big screen during this week’s Midwest Theater Pop-Up Drive-Up by StoreAul.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be shown on Friday and Sunday, and Silverado will play on Saturday at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Ferris Bueller, starring Matthew Broderick, was released in 1986.

It tells the story of a teenager with a knack for skipping class. As graduation nears, he decides he’s decides to take a sick day, “borrow” a Ferrari, and take on the streets of Chicago, according to the movie’s synopsis. Principal Rooney, played by Jeffrey Jones, is determined to catch him playing hooky.

The flick is rated PG-13, as is Silverado, a 1985 western starring Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Danny Glover and Kevin Costner. In it, a group of misfit cowboys, led by Emmett (Glenn), help a group of settlers track down thieves before descending into the troubled town of Silverado, according to the show’s synopsis.

They learn the town has fallen into the grasp of a greedy ranch and corrupt Sheriff, “with whom many of Emmett’s men have unfinished business,” according to the synopsis.

There is no cost to attend, but a freewill cash donation will be collected as people drive in, with proceeds being split between the Midwest Theater, Legacy of the Plains and this week’s featured community organization, Scottsbluff-Gering Community Soup Kitchen. The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts around 8:45 p.m. each evening.

The first 60 cars at Friday night’s showing of Ferris Bueller will receive on free bag of popcorn per vehicle, sponsored by Island Law Office.

Drive-thru concessions will be available, including popcorn, candy and bottled beverages. Midwest Theater prefers debit or credit card payments to ensure a contactless experience. Those who pay with cash should have the exact amount because change will not be given.

Patrons are expected to comply with the following guidelines developed by the Panhandle Public Health District and the Midwest Theater:

— Do not attend if you or a family member are sick

¬— Only attend as a family or group that lives together. Do not attend with people who do not live with you. Midwest Theater reserves the right to turn people away if it is known they are attending with others outside their household.

— No one under the age of 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian, who must be driving.

— Those in pickup trucks are allowed to sit in the back of the truck. Those in SUVs and Mini Vans are allowed to open their hatch or back door.

— An FM radio is required to receive movie audio in the vehicle. Attendees should consider bringing a battery-powered portable radio to avoid running down their vehicle battery.

— Please wait for an attendant to help you park to ensure everyone has an optimal viewing experience.

For more information, call the theater at 308-632-4311.