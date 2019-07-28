GERING — Firefighters and law enforcement officers presented a check for $2,966 to the Panhandle Humane Society on Thursday, July 25, stemming from the Guns N Hoses Softball Charity game. On June 29, firefighters and law enforcement officers battled each other in a softball game at Oregon Trail Stadium in Gering to raise funds for the Panhandle Humane Society. This year, the Hoses won 9-2.

In partnership with Chuck and Myra Heeman, owners of the Western Nebraska Pioneers, Gering Police, Scottsbluff Police, Nebraska State Patrol and BNSF Police took to the field to face off against Gering Fire, Scottsbluff Fire and Banner County Fire. During the game, agencies also passed a boot along to raise funds for fallen State Trooper Jerry Smith. Six hundred dollars was given to the Nebraska State Patrol to present to the family of Smith.

“This fundraiser is a great event for family and friends,” Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said in a press release. “The community really turned out and supported the cause, raising a decent amount of funds.”

A portion of ticket sales and T-shirt sales goes directly back to the Humane Society. Officer Riley Smith, Firefighter Ken Hauck and Cadet Adam Sauer presented the check to the Humane Society staff. The overall annual event couldn’t be possible without the dedicated police officers and firefighters, Western Nebraska Pioneers and the entire community.

Local firefighters and police thank all that participated and look forward to raising much more funds for charity next year, Flowers said.