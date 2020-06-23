First Baptist Church will host a distance learning Vacation Bible School July 13-July 17.

The Anchored in Christ Vacation Bible School will be administered online. Register to reserve your distance learning VBS kit complete with Bible stories, crafts, music, snacks and games for four days of fun.

Sign up at the First Baptist Church website by June 30, firstbaptistscottsbluff.com. The program is available for children, ages pre-school through rising fifth grade.

For information, contact Carisa, 308-631-9676 or carissasmithocc@gmail.com or Jennifer, peeps_bball@hotmail.com.