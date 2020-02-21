SCOTTSBLUFF — First Baptist Church will be hosting their monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The diaper depot will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.
Diapers will be available for anyone who has a need. There will also be a large amount of children’s clothes and baby items available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Please call the church office at 308-635-2548 with questions or visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.