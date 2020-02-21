SCOTTSBLUFF — First Baptist Church will be hosting their monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The diaper depot will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Diapers will be available for anyone who has a need. There will also be a large amount of children’s clothes and baby items available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Please call the church office at 308-635-2548 with questions or visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.