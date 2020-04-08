SCOTTSBLUFF - First Baptist Church, located at 3009 Avenue “I” in Scottsbluff, will be hosting a “Drive-in” Worship Service on Easter Sunday April 12 at 10:30 a.m. Folks are invited to pull into the parking lot, either north or south, or even park properly on the roads to the east and north of the church (Dineen Ave. and West 31st--no parking on Avenue “I”) and tune your radio to 104.1FM and enjoy a live worship service that will be transmitted from inside the church sanctuary out through your radio. Those in adjoining neighborhoods can also listen to the service as the signal will be transmitted up to 1/2 mile.

You can listen to the service through your car radio, but we encourage folks to bring a battery powered radio to listen to so as not to run down your car battery.

To honor social distancing, we are still asking folks to remain in your vehicles and respect the 6ft. distancing guidelines.

For questions, contact the church office at 308-635-2548, visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or visit Facebook at First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff.