First Baptist Church, located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff will host their monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, May 23.
The depot is held from 9-11 a.m.
The Diaper Depot will be a “Drive thru” to honor social distancing and other requirements. Simply pull your car through the carport right off of Avenue I to receive your diapers and other items that may be available.
The Diaper Depot offers free diapers to anyone who may have a need.
Please call the church office at 635-2548 with any questions or visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.
