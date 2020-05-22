First Baptist Church, located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff will host their monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, May 23.

The depot is held from 9-11 a.m.

The Diaper Depot will be a “Drive thru” to honor social distancing and other requirements. Simply pull your car through the carport right off of Avenue I to receive your diapers and other items that may be available.

The Diaper Depot offers free diapers to anyone who may have a need.

Please call the church office at 635-2548 with any questions or visit www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.