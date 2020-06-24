First Baptist Church will host the monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, June 27.

The depot is held from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

The Diaper Depot will still be a “Drive-thru” to continue to honor social distancing and other requirements. Simply pull your car through the carport right off of Avenue I to receive your diapers and whatever else may be available.

Diapers of all sizes will be available free of charge for those in need. Other baby and childrens items will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Call the church office at 308-635-2548 with any questions. You can also visit us at www.firstbaptistscottsbluff.com or on Facebook at First Baptist Diaper Depot.