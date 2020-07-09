SCOTTSBLUFF — First Church of God will host its Vacation Bible School during the week on Saturday, July 18.
This year’s theme is “God’s Olympic VBS.” The VBS will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to children, ages 5 years old through fifth grade. A pre-packaged lunch and snacks will be provided, with games, crafts and lessons among the activities.
Pre-registration will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2 to 4 p.m. Games, prizes, snow cones and other activities will be offered.
Social distancing will be observed.
First Church of God is located at 2122 Ave. F in Scottsbluff.
For more information, call 308-631-1338.
