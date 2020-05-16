ALLIANCE - The United Way of Western Nebraska - Box Butte received a $10,000 grant as First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) awarded more than $3 million in community development grants and impact investments to 27 organizations.

FNBO awarded grants in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. FNBO’s community investment strategy focused on affordable housing, workforce and small business development; the bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is in line with that strategy by focusing on housing, workforce and small business stability to get through this crisis.

“During this pandemic, our community focus remains strong and FNBO is committed to doing its part to mitigate the financial impact of this virus on our communities,” First Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy said. “Therefore, we are providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that are addressing both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”

The first round of grants supports organizations providing housing stability programs. With businesses closing or unable to operate at full scale, workers are seeing hours cut and being furloughed or laid off. This may leave individuals and families unable to pay mortgage or rent and struggling to stay in their homes. These grants are being awarded to nonprofit organizations that are helping families remain stable and healthy in their homes by providing financial assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities and other needs, such as food and living expenses.