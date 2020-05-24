SCOTTSBLUFFF - Starting May 26, First State Bank lobbies will be open to customers using the following health directives: Customers are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask while inside the building, Customers must abide by social distancing by observing 6 feet of space between individuals. Customers should be free of the following symptoms for at least 48 hours prior to entrance: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
This notice is subject to change at any time, dependent on health directives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.