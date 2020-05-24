SCOTTSBLUFFF - Starting May 26, First State Bank lobbies will be open to customers using the following health directives: Customers are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask while inside the building, Customers must abide by social distancing by observing 6 feet of space between individuals. Customers should be free of the following symptoms for at least 48 hours prior to entrance: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

This notice is subject to change at any time, dependent on health directives.