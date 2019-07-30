BAYARD — The Nebraska State Patrol conducted tobacco compliance checks as part of the Panhandle Prevention Coalition’s comprehensive plan to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco products. Officers with the assistance of youth under the age of 18, completed 11 checks including convenience stores, grocery stores and liquor stores throughout the communities of Bayard, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman and Oshkosh.

Five of the businesses checked failed to comply with the law and sold to the underage buyers. These businesses have been notified and appropriate action has been taken: U Save Mart, 202 West Webster Street, Morrill; Bayard Grocery, 305 Main St., Bayard; Sonny’s Super Foods, 310 Main St., Bridgeport; Thrifty’s Gas & Liquor, 105 Bell St., Bridgeport; S & S, 207 West Ave. A, Oshkosh.

Jessica Davies, Tobacco Free in the Panhandle Coordinator with Panhandle Public Health District, said, “National research shows that when communities consistently conduct compliance checks and keep failure rates below 10%, children in those communities are less likely to use tobacco products.”

Twenty-two businessed didn’t sell tobacco products during the compliance checks and were commended by Panhandle Prevention Coalition.

Training for alcohol and tobacco retailers is available quarterly at locations throughout the Panhandle. This training, sponsored by Panhandle Prevention Coalition and Nebraska State Patrol, provides individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving alcohol or selling tobacco with strategies to avoid illegally selling to underage youth or intoxicated patrons.

Responsible Beverage Server Training is available for free to retail merchants, owners, and employees across the Panhandle. The next training is on Aug. 7. For more information on the retailer’s trainings, go to http://www.panhandlepartnership.com/training-academy.html.