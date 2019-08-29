GERING — The Federated Garden Clubs of Nebraska, Inc. are having its annual meeting in Gering Sept. 6-7 at the Gering Civic Center.

National President Gay Austin will be in attendance along with state President Alice Hemsath of Kearney.

The FGCN Judges Council is presenting a standard flower show in which the public is invited to enter. The show, titled “Let’s Have A Garden Party,” is open and free to the public to attend on Friday, Sept. 6, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entries will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Gering Civic Center. For more information, email mring@vistabeam.com.