SCOTTSBLUFF — Flu shots will be available only for veterans who are enrolled at the VA Black Hills Health Care System on Oct. 18.
The flu shots will be given at the V.A. Panhandle of Nebraska Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 601 S. Fifth Ave., Suite B, Scottsbluff. Shots will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you have any questions, please call the V.A. Panhandle of Nebraska Community Based Outpatient Clinic at 308-225-5330.
