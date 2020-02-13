SCOTTSBLUFF - Spirit Catholic Radio is excited to announce that they have begun broadcasting on Spirit 99.3-FM KETT in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. Spirit Catholic Radio was formerly heard in western Nebraska on 95.1-FM KCTH-LP, on a low-power FM station that reached approximately a 12-mile area. The 99.3-FM KETT signal will reach an approximately 60-mile radius, allowing more people to be reached by the network’s programming.

Listeners can expect to hear a mix of local and national programming including a live, local morning show that covers the state of Nebraska and Western Iowa; local news and weather; and much more.

Spirit Catholic Radio is a non-profit, listener-funded radio apostolate with studios in Omaha and Lincoln; an office in Greeley, Neb.; and a studio located in the Chancery Office of the Grand Island Diocese. The network currently has 6 full-power FM signals and provides programming for 8 LPFM stations across the state, reaching 94 percent of the state of Nebraska. The network’s mission is to help all people encounter Jesus by sharing the Gospel message over the radio airwaves.

“Spirit Catholic Radio is thrilled for the opportunity to reach even more people in Western Nebraska,” said Jim Carroll, executive director. “We have already seen great support from the good people in the Scottsbluff/Gering area and we are looking forward to providing faith-filled radio programming that’s free and available 24/7. We are also currently looking at an opportunity to expand this signal in the next 60 days.”

To learn more about Spirit Catholic Radio, including a coverage map of the state of Nebraska, visit spiritcatholicradio.com.