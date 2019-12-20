OMAHA — Spirit Catholic Radio and Valley Catholic Radio (VCR) of Scottsbluff/Gering announce VCR’s programming will be moving to a full-power FM radio station in the Scottsbluff area in February 2020.
VCR currently broadcasts as a low-power FM station (LPFM) on 95.1-FM KCTH-LP and carries programming provided by the Spirit Catholic Radio Network. The full-power FM station VCR programming will be moving to is 99.3-FM KETT.
The 99.3-FM KETT signal will reach an approximately 75-mile diameter, where the previous LPFM signal reached approximately a 12-mile area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.