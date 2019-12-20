OMAHA — Spirit Catholic Radio and Valley Catholic Radio (VCR) of Scottsbluff/Gering announce VCR’s programming will be moving to a full-power FM radio station in the Scottsbluff area in February 2020.

VCR currently broadcasts as a low-power FM station (LPFM) on 95.1-FM KCTH-LP and carries programming provided by the Spirit Catholic Radio Network. The full-power FM station VCR programming will be moving to is 99.3-FM KETT.

The 99.3-FM KETT signal will reach an approximately 75-mile diameter, where the previous LPFM signal reached approximately a 12-mile area.