SCOTTSBLUFF — As part of the USDA’s Farm to Table Food Program, a special distribution of food boxes will soon be made to area families in need. In partnership with Cash-Wa Food Distributors, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will distribute three food boxes each to the first 10 families arriving at the church at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

The USDA program requires that each family receives one box of fruits and vegetables, one box of meats, and one box of dairy.

This special distribution of the Pastor’s Pantry will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): 2102 Ave. A, Scottsbluff.

Additionally, the Pastor’s Pantry operates weekly Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no paperwork or requirement before receiving food, other than an in-person request. Regular Pastor’s Pantry distribution is limited to one food box per family, per month.

For more information about the Pastor’s Pantry or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), call 308-635-1023.