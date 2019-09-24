A former Scottsbluff man convicted of receiving child pornography has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison.

On Friday, United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard Chief sentenced Cody Metter, 31, to 87 months in prison on a charge for receipt of child pornography.

In March of 2018 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reviewed a CyberTip submitted by Snapchat, regarding a child pornography video uploaded on its platform. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to identify Metter as the account holder of the originating IP address that uploaded the video.

A federal search warrant was executed on Metter’s home in Scottsbluff in August of 2018, and computer equipment was seized. Forensic examination of the computer equipment located approximately 1,700 videos and more than 25,000 images of child pornography. Metter admitted that he had been receiving and downloading child pornography since he was 11 years old.

Kelly said in the press release that there is no parole in the federal prison system. In addition to his prison term, Metter will be required to serve 12 years on supervised release and register as a sex offender. Metter was also ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.