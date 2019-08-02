FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — On Aug. 3, Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host Fort Laramie After Dark. This year’s after dark adventure begins with the program, “A Bat Attitude” at 7:30 p.m., and is immediately followed with “Starry, Starry Night.”

Fort Laramie NHS is home to thousands of the little brown bat (Myotis lucifugus) that inhabit the historic buildings and a large “bat house” located at the park. No matter how small or insignificant they may seem, bats are primary predators of the vast numbers of night-flying insects, including those that spread disease among animal and human populations. Enjoy watching the bats of the fort leave their daily roosts as their nightly hunt for insects begins. Listen to bat calls and decipher what they mean using bat echo meters. Come join Zoologist Corrie McFarland as she dispels the myths about bats.

Immediately following “A Bat Attitude,” join us for a “walk among the stars” with astronomers Kendall Jacobs and Park Ranger John Kerzaya, who will take you on a tour of the bright stars, constellations and visible planets. Science facts, sky lore, myths, legends and history make this a wonderfully informative and entertaining family program. Observation will last until the last stargazer falls asleep or the sun rises — whichever comes first.

Admission to the park is free. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, insect repellent, and a flashlight.

For more information on 2019 events or summer program offerings, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221.