FORT LARAMIE, Wyo. — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Fort Laramie National Historic Site is increasing recreational access and services. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

As of Sunday, May 24, the following services will remain open or will reopen at Fort Laramie NHS: Park Grounds within the Historic District will remain open sunrise to sunset; Confluence Trail; “Old Bedlam”; Visitor contact stations throughout park grounds; Specific restrooms.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time: Visitor Center and specific historic structures and restrooms.

“As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, we look forward to providing more access to the Fort as we continue to provide a safe environment for our employees and visitors.” Mark Davison, superintendent of Fort Laramie NHS, said.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Fort Laramie NHS, the operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. Staff continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with Fort Laramie NHS for specific details about park operations.