FORT LARAMIE — Fort Laramie National Historic Site will host its annual “Christmas on the Frontier” program on Saturday, Dec. 14. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m. with the Fort Laramie Historical Association Annual Meeting following the event.

Visitors will be entertained in the mess room of the historic Cavalry Barracks (1874) by some of the area’s favorite musical groups performing their special variety of Christmas music and carols. Musicians include the Wyo-Ring Handbell Choir, Sugar Valley Singers, and the Torrington Fiddlers Association, with Cowboy Poetry during intermissions.

Refreshments will be provided in the Visitor Center by the Fort Laramie Historical Association throughout the event. Admission to the park is free.

For more information visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.