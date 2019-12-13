SCOTTSBLUFF — The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has changed the application deadline for all scholarships beginning in 2020. The new deadline will be Feb. 15, 2020.

Previously, scholarship applications were due April 1. All scholarship applications have been updated to reflect the new deadline and are available online at www.otcf.org. The applications can be printed, completed, and mailed to Oregon Trail Community Foundation, along with any additional documents

required for individual scholarships, including letters of recommendation and transcripts. Students are encouraged to take advantage of the Christmas break to apply for Oregon Trail Community Foundation scholarships for which they qualify.

Applications may be submitted between now and Feb. 15.

Any questions can be addressed by email to: cathy.mcdaniel@otcf.org, or by phone: 308-635-3393.