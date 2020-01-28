SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West Physicians Clinic’s Diabetes Care Center will host a free community education seminar for people with diabetes and their friends and family on Feb. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Regional West Medical Plaza South, room 1202.

Information will be presented about the latest information on continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps.

Representatives from diabetes equipment companies will be on hand to discuss the advantages of glucose monitors and insulin pumps, options available, and how to qualify for and obtain a pump or monitor.

Diabetes Care Center community education classes are a free, supportive, informational resource for persons with diabetes. No registration is required. For more information about the seminar, please call the Diabetes Care Center at Regional West Physicians Clinic at 308-630-3700.