SCOTTSBLUFF — People with Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance can compare 2020 drug plans between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. New Part C Advantage Plans can also be compared at that time. The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) will sponsor a series of events for people with Medicare to get free, unbiased assistance comparing coverage for the next year.

People with Medicare can meet one-on-one with a SHIIP-certified counselor and evaluate prescription drug options for the coming year. Events are planned in Scottsbluff and other locations in Western Nebraska. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, or find an event in your area, contact the Scottsbluff Nebraska SHIIP office at 1 308-765-5546.

“Drug coverage changes every year. People with Medicare should examine their 2020 choices to be sure that they have the most affordable Part D or Advantage Plan,” said SHIIP Director Alicia Jones.

“Health needs change, too,” Jones continued. “That’s why it’s important to evaluate Medicare choices every year. But people don’t have to do it alone. Medicare and Nebraska SHIIP provide free counseling.”

There are several ways for people with Medicare to get help:

•Make an appointment to see a SHIIP-certified counselor by calling 1-800-234-7119. Appointments also available at locations across the state.

•Talk to a SHIIP-certified counselor by phone at 1-800-234-7119.

•Visit http://www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare plans yourself or enroll in a new plan.