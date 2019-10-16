SCOTTSBLUFF ― Research shows that weight-loss surgery is the only effective treatment to combat severe obesity and maintain weight loss in the long term. It resolves type 2 diabetes in most patients and improves and resolves other chronic diseases and conditions, including sleep apnea, hypertension, joint and back pain, reflux, and more.

Learn more about bariatric weight loss surgery at a free seminar Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m., in the Scotts Bluff I meeting room at Regional West Medical Center.

This educational program will be presented by bariatric surgeon Jason LaTowsky, MD, of Regional West Physicians Clinic-Surgery, Vascular Diagnostics. He will discuss the different bariatric surgery options available at Regional West, including laparoscopic (LAP) band, gastric bypass, and gastric sleeve surgery.

Bariatric surgery has been performed at Regional West Medical Center since 1980. Surgeon Jeffrey Holloway, MD, specializes in laparoscopic gastric band surgery, and surgeon Jason LaTowsky, MD, is fellowship-trained in both the laparoscopic gastric bypass and gastric sleeve procedures.

Regional West is nationally accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. It is also accredited as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and the Surgical Review Corporation. The Center of Excellence designation ensures that the safest, highest quality of care is delivered to bariatric surgery patients.

For additional information, visit RWMCWeightLossOptions.com or call Bariatric Coordinator Becca Lattin, RN, at 308-630-2249.