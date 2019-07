SCOTTSBLUFF - The 14th annual Freedom Fest will be held on Aug. 3 and includes live music.

Performers will include the The Conflict Between, Heavenbound, Avid Dischord, Azucar and DJ Ironman. The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park, at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 20th Street. The event is free and will include a free meal.

For more information, contact Mary Gonzales at 308-672-0863.