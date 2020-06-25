Fremont Motors Scottsbluff location closes the north side service center temporarily

On June 23, Fremont Motors was notified of an employee who was confirmed with COVID-19, according to a press release from Panhandle Public Health District. An investigation was conducted, close contacts were identified and quarantined, and there are no additional concerns identified for community safety.

The main shop and service center will be closed until July 3, as many coworkers have been placed into quarantine as an increased precaution. Sales, quick lane, and parts will run with wholesale and pickup.

Fremont Motors and Panhandle Public Health District’s Unified Command remain proactive in preventing any potential concerns for employees and the community as they remain committed toward mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy. They have worked with local health officials and employees that have had close contact or exposure, defined as at least 15 minutes less than six feet apart, and they will be tested if they experience any symptoms while quarantining.

“Fremont Motors has updated our employee safety protocols with daily temperature checks, monitoring of symptoms, and sanitizing practices which included bringing in Ameri-Clean on June 24 to completely disinfect and sanitize the whole dealership. Employees and customers are encouraged to wear masks that are provided when onsite,” Tom Horne, general manager of Fremont Motors in Scottsbluff, said.

Horne said, “We are balancing essential business functions and following all advice that local health officials has provided us to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, employee families, and the community.”

Public health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to call your doctor, clinic, or the 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere. Symptoms include any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

During PPHD’s daily briefing on Thursday, Twelve cases of the coronavirus were announced on Thursday: a woman her 50s in Kimball, who’s exposure is unknown; five people in Morrill County, a woman in her 20s, identified as exposed via close contact, and four community spread cases, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 30s, and two men in thier 50s; four Scotts Bluff County cases, one a woman in her 20s who is listed as a travel-related exposure, and three people exposed via close contact, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, and a man in his 60s; two Sioux County cases, both teens in Sioux County.

As of Thursday, 263 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Panhandle since officials began monitoring cases on March 3. There have been three deaths and 166 recoveries. There are currently 98 active cases.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.