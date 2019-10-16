SCOTTSBLUFF — Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host its annual used book sale Oct. 18-20 at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff.

On Friday evening, Oct.18, will be a Friends-Only sale from 4-6 p.m. Current and new friends are invited to shop Friday evening with dues payable at the door.

The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and 1 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. Sunday will be a Buck-a- Bag shopping spree with shoppers paying only $1 for all the books they can stuff in a bag (grocery bag size). Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own bags or reusable shopping bags.

Books offered will include those weeded from the library collection as well as items donated by community patrons for the sale, such as books, DVDs, audio books and more. Proceeds from the sale go to the Library Foundation and have been used to purchase books and equipment, to provide programming and to fund various library projects.

In a press release, Friends’ President Harriett Aden said, “Donations this year have exceeded those from past years so we rented a larger storage unit and it is full.”

Prices at the sale range from 50 cents to $2 and include both new and used books and related items.